BabaeAko campaign unites women in challenging sexist behaviour of Duterte

Filipino nuns and students take part in a One Billion Rising worldwide campaign to end violence against women during a Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines February 14, 2018. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro

WOMEN’S rights advocates in the Philippines have launched the #BabaeAko (I am a woman) campaign aimed at calling out the “anti-women” remarks and behaviour of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The campaign recently mobilised social media support after Duterte was criticised for kissing a married woman on the lips amidst the cheers of his supporters in a public function in Seoul, South Korea on June 3, 2018.

One aspect of the campaign encouraged women to post a video message addressed to Duterte followed by a pledge of “lalaban ako” (I will fight back).

SEE ALSO: Is it dangerous to be a woman in Duterte’s Philippines?

Government spokesmen have justified the “kissing scene” as a “light moment” that is “accepted in Filipino culture” while Duterte himself boasted that “we enjoyed it” and that critics “are just envious”.

To his critics, however, the event exhibited in full view Duterte’s notion of women as mere objects of desire and entertainment.

The #BabaeAko social media campaign was launched on May 20, 2018, shortly after Duterte made a statement that the next ombudsman should not be a woman. He has cursed UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, put opposition Senator Leila de Lima in jail, and ousted Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno from office, among others.

Callamard, De Lima, and Sereno are all vocal critics of Duterte’s bloody war on drugs that has, according to some estimates, already killed over 20,000 people.

Duterte is notorious for giving rape jokes in his official speeches, having catcalled a female reporter in a press conference, and even having ordered troops to shoot female communist rebels in the genitals.

SEE ALSO: Rappler boss says women are ‘holding the line’ in Philippine media

Below are some #BabaeAko posts on Facebook. This is by the Gabriela Women’s Party representative in Congress, Arlene Brosas:

I am a woman, Arlene Brosas, Gabriela Women’s Party representative in Congress. I am opposed to the macho, fascist, patriarchal, and feudal culture of the Duterte regime. I will fight back.

This is from a video by Judy Taguiwalo, a university professor and former cabinet member turned staunch critic of the Duterte administration:

I am a woman, Judy Taguiwalo, a patriotic teacher. I thought Duterte serves the Filipino people. It turns out he is subservient to [late dictator of the Philippines Ferdinand] Marcos, [former president of the Philippines] Gloria [Arroyo], [US President] Trump and China. For this just and free nation, I will fight back.

The next transcript is from a video by theater artist and activist Mae Paner, better known as Juana Change:

I am a woman, I am Juana Change, a patriotic artist. Through my art, I will continue to fight for truth and reason, justice and freedom, to the best of my ability. We will reckon with each other. I will fight back.

This is from a video by veteran journalist and press freedom advocate Inday Varona:

Babae ako, si Inday Espina Varona, isang lola. [I am a woman, Inday Varona, a grandmother.] I will not allow my grandchildren to grow up in a world without due process, where a President thinks of death and murder as the solution to social problems. Kaya lalaban ako. [Thus I will fight back.]

Here are some #BabaeAko posts on Twitter:

That you have none other than the president of the country trivializing rape and making jokes about sexual harassment. #BabaeAko allows anyone, not just women to speak out and be heard.https://t.co/5k4m0v05xx https://t.co/5k4m0v05xx — Zena Dora (@ZenaD0ra) June 5, 2018

The Philippine President kissing a Filipina on the lips in South Korea made my stomach turn. Duterte continuously abuses his power over women, the poor, and others whom he thinks he can exercise power over. Women, resist! Shame on this president! #BabaeAko#LumalabanAko — Jean Enriquez (@jeanenriquez) June 3, 2018

It's 2018. Anyone who still thinks being a woman makes one less competent, tough, and courageous than a man can go back to the last century—and stay there. #BabaeAko — Ceej Tantengco (@ceejtheday) May 25, 2018

Women are not scared of Duterte. Duterte is scared of women. That’s the message of #BabaeAko pic.twitter.com/LUxUciQdfq — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) May 25, 2018

I am a mother, a teacher, a Filipino. I condemn Duterte for being a misogynist and making it “acceptable” for women to be hated and attacked. He is a foul-mouthed, lily-livered tyrant. My children, I, and this country deserve better. I will fight back.#BabaeAko pic.twitter.com/x5lu3uyKrh — Miss Maggie (@MiaMagdalena) May 24, 2018