Apple announces $300m clean energy fund for China

The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. Source: Reuters/Yuya Shino

CALIFORNIA tech giant Apple announced last week a US$300 million clean energy fund in China to invest in renewable energy that could power almost 1 million homes.

The company said Friday that it will invest the sum over the next four years into what it called the China Clean Energy Fund, aiming to support projects across six provinces across the country in order to reduce carbon emissions in its supply chain.

Renewable energy produced will total more than 1 gigawatt of power, Apple said. It hopes to generate more than 4 gigawatts of new clean energy globally by 2020.

China’s government has made cutting pollution a key priority, putting pressure on local and international firms to help reduce high levels of smog in its major cities and clean up the country’s waterways and polluted soil.

SEE ALSO: Combatting climate change could create 24 million jobs by 2030

“At Apple, we are proud to join with companies that are stepping up to address the climate challenge,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives in a statement.

“We’re thrilled so many of our suppliers are participating in the fund and hope this model can be replicated globally to help businesses of all sizes make a significant positive impact on our planet.”

Earlier this year, Apple announced that all of its facilities around the world are powered by 100 percent clean energy as part of a broader push into renewables.

The latest announcement comes as China and the United States lock horns in a trade war.