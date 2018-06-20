Thailand’s first execution in 9 years draws ire

Demonstrators from Amnesty International hold placards outside the Bang Kwang Central Prison to protest against the death penalty in Bangkok, Thailand, June 19, 2018. Source: Reuters

THAILAND’S execution of its first prisoner since 2009 on Monday has caught death penalty opponents by surprise, with human rights group Amnesty International condemning the move as a “deeply misguided” effort to reduce crime.

Twenty-six-year-old Theerasak Longji was executed by lethal injection at the Bang Kwang Central Prison north of Bangkok after being convicted of murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2012, the Department of Corrections said on Tuesday.

#Thailand has reportedly just executed a man for murder; its first execution since 2009. If confirmed, this act, which is never justifiable, flies in the face of Thailand's repeated commitments on the intl. stage to work towards abolition | @ICJ_orghttps://t.co/U8PRd01rW4 pic.twitter.com/QR2DoEynGj — Kingsley Abbott (@AbbottKingsley) June 18, 2018

Katherine Gerson, Amnesty International’s Thailand Campaigner, said the execution was a “deplorable violation of the right to life.”

“Thailand is reneging on its own commitment to move towards the abolition of the death penalty and is putting itself out of step with the current global shift away from capital punishment, Gerson said in a statement.

“There is no evidence that the death penalty has any unique deterrent effect, so the Thai authorities’ hope that this move will reduce crime is deeply misguided.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment and provides no quick-fixes to problems the authorities want to confront.

“After almost ten years without an execution, this represents a major setback in the country’s journey towards abolition. The Thai government must immediately halt any plans to carry out further executions and establish a moratorium on the implementation of the death penalty.”

According to Amnesty, this is the first execution in Thailand since two men were executed by lethal injection in August 2009, which followed a period of no executions since 2003.

At 510 people, including 94 women, were on death row of whom 193 had exhausted all final appeals, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Justice in March 2018. A majority of the inmates are convicted of drug-related offences.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that surveys showed most Thais were in favour of capital punishment, according to Reuters.

“We have many dangerous crimes … it is a necessity and the will of the people,” Prayuth said.

Thailand has some of Asia’s most crowded prisons, with most inmates jailed for drug offences. Various governments have had little success in tackling overcrowding.

On Facebook, a poll created by popular fanpage called “Drama Addict” showed mass public support for the death penalty, with 96 percent of 78,000 online voters in favour of the government enforcing executions, The Nation reported.