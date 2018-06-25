Rat chews through almost $18,000 in Indian ATM

MONEY hungry hasn’t often been a term attached to animals, but one rat clearly has a taste for currency.

Technicians were called to a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the town of Tinsukia in the northeastern state of Assam earlier this month, after a particular ATM had not been working for several days, reported Reuters.

Inside they found a dead rat along with 1.2 million destroyed Indian rupees, worth US$17,662. The notes were mainly 500 and 2000 denominations of the notes, each worth between around $7 and $30.

Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018

“The ATM was out of order for a few days and when our technicians opened the kiosk we were shocked to find shredded notes and a dead rat,” said Chandan Sharma, the local SBI branch manager.

“We have started an investigation into this rare incident and will take measures to prevent a recurrence.”

Some 1.7 million rupees (US$25,000) were recovered intact.