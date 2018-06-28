Rappler boss says women journalists are ‘holding the line’ in Philippine media

BEING a journalist in the Philippines against the backdrop of President Rodrigo Duterte’s hardline administration comes with grave challenges, and perhaps no one else knows that better than Maria Ressa, the female powerhouse behind the largest online news organisation in the country.

As the Duterte administration approaches its second year, Ressa, who helms Rappler as the editor and CEO, has faced a multitude of attacks; from being called a “presstitute” right down calls for her rape, among many other physical threats.

The harsh realities, however, have not deterred the veteran journalist who carries 30 years of experience under her belt, coupled numerous international awards to commend her courage and bravery in reporting without fear or favour.

And with plenty of tales to share, Asian Correspondent met with the Golden Pen of Freedom award recipient on the sidelines of the East-West Center International Media conference in Singapore this week for a brief take on her career and life as a female journalist.

“You’re kind of being foolish if you’re going to be a journalist,” she quipped.

“As you can see, women journalists are holding the line and the attacks against women journalists are exponential and slowly we’re coming together and we’re realising that we need to fight this together. I’m worried about the values of the next generation of young men.”

Activists and commentators have long accused Duterte of being a sexist because of his rhetoric towards women – particularly those who are critics of his administration. In February, he said female communist insurgents should be shot in the vagina.

“I think this rising sexism and misogyny shows you perhaps how thin the layer of liberal values we have and maybe we’re not as liberal as we thought we were,” Ressa said.

“At the same time it makes you think, how much depth do we have, how have we really fought for our battles, and I think that’s the upside for it.”

“Because you’re forced to fight for things you believe in, like your values, these are fundamental. And because of that, you define who you are.”

Since the beginning of the year, Rappler has been hit by at least six legal suits by Duterte’s administration, a move which many say is a bid to shut the popular news organisation down. He has long criticised the outlet, including claiming that they could be linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Ressa says Rappler is among three major news organisations targeted by the government.

“We’re not alone, we’re the third newsgroup that President Duterte has attacked. They first attacked the largest newspaper (The Inquirer), soon after the legal cases were filed, they announced that they will be selling the paper to a friend of the president. I’m not sure whether that sale is going through, I hear it isn’t right now.

“ABS-CBN News has to get a franchise, the president has threatened not to do it. We’re third on his list but, we’re the top online-only group in the Philippines. But I think the difference between those two and us is that we have the millennials, the largest segment that watches Rappler are 18 to 35 years old,”

“I’m a stubborn person you know, I don’t like being bullied and neither do the founders of Rappler,” Ressa said. “Our journalists are outspoken – we call a spade, a spade. Our reporter will tell the emperor he has no clothes, as will the editors.”

Unlike many other newsgroups the majority owners of Rappler are the journalists. “So we decided even if it is bad business to do journalism, that we will do good journalism,” said Ressa.

“We must continue doing coverage of the drug war, we must continue doing coverage on every single policy shift that is changing our constitution.”