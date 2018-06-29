Indonesia given one of the highest law and order ratings in the world

In Asia, only Singaporeans and Hong Kongers feel more secure than Indonesians. Source: Shutterstock

RESIDENTS of Indonesia are among the people that most secure from crime and trust in local police, according to a new global survey.

The 2018 Global Law and Order Report released by US-based pollster Gallup found that internationally, 69 percent of people said that they had confidence in their local police and 68 percent said they feel safe while walking home at night where they live.

Just 5 percent of respondents were assaulted or mugged in 2017.

Researchers conducted interviews with more than 148,000 people across 142 countries and areas in 2017, who were asked:

In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force?

Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live?

Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member?

Within the past 12 months, have you been assaulted or mugged?

Singapore had a Law and Order Index score of 97, the highest in the world above Norway, Iceland and Finland. Hong Kongers also feel very safe in their hometown with a score of 91, with Indonesia scoring 89 and China 88.

The security score for the entire regions of Southeast Asia, East Asia and South Asia all improved from 2016 to 2017.

Venezuela shared the “least secure” country along with Afghanistan with scores of 44 and 45, respectively. Latin America was the region where citizens feel most at risk and the least trust in police.

Countries elsewhere in the Asia Pacific generally had high ratings including Japan (85), India (85), Burma (85), Laos (83), Australia (82), South Korea (82) and the Philippines (82).