All of the world’s tallest statues are in Asia

EVEN if you haven’t been to any of the world’s most famous statues, you can probably name a few.

The Statue of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, and Nelson’s Column in London are all renowned for pulling in thousands of tourists a year.

Statues hold historical and cultural significance because let’s face it, you don’t get a statue erected of you for menial things. Some people visit famous landmarks to snap a picture and claim bragging rights. Others go to pay respect to the person or cause the statue was created for.

Whatever the reason, there’s no denying they play a big part in the tourism industry, and Asia is home to the world’s tallest.

With the final stages of construction underway for Indonesia’s Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue, set to be the world’s second tallest statue, we’ve compiled a collection of Asia’s tallest statues.

Some you may know, maybe even been to, others might be on your bucket list.

Here are the seven tallest statues in the world, and they all happen to be in Asia.

Spring Temple Buddha, China – 502 feet

The Laykyun Setkyar Buddha, Myanmar – 381 feet

Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan – 367 feet

Emperors Yan and Huang, China – 348 feet

Sendai Daikannon, Japan – 330 feet

Qianshou Qianyan Guanyin of Weishan, China – 325 feet

Great Buddha of Thailand, Thailand – 302 feet

