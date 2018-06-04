All of the world’s tallest statues are in Asia

EVEN if you haven’t been to any of the world’s most famous statues, you can probably name a few.
The Statue of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, and Nelson’s Column in London are all renowned for pulling in thousands of tourists a year.
Statues hold historical and cultural significance because let’s face it, you don’t get a statue erected of you for menial things. Some people visit famous landmarks to snap a picture and claim bragging rights. Others go to pay respect to the person or cause the statue was created for.
Whatever the reason, there’s no denying they play a big part in the tourism industry, and Asia is home to the world’s tallest.
With the final stages of construction underway for Indonesia’s Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue, set to be the world’s second tallest statue, we’ve compiled a collection of Asia’s tallest statues.
Some you may know, maybe even been to, others might be on your bucket list.
Here are the seven tallest statues in the world, and they all happen to be in Asia.
Spring Temple Buddha, China – 502 feet
The Laykyun Setkyar Buddha, Myanmar – 381 feet
Keeping on the subject of big things, here's Buddha with windows. It's the 2nd tallest statue in the world (130m including base).
Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan – 367 feet
Emperors Yan and Huang, China – 348 feet
Sendai Daikannon, Japan – 330 feet
Little stop in Sendai to see Sendai Daikannon. This amazing statue of the Gem-Bearing Nyoirin Kannon (如意輪 観音) is 100m (328 ft) tall.
Qianshou Qianyan Guanyin of Weishan, China – 325 feet
Great Buddha of Thailand, Thailand – 302 feet
Golden sunset complimenting the Golden Great Buddha of Thailand, Ang Thong. This is the tallest statue in Thailand, and the ninth tallest in the world. Known in Thai as Phra Buddha Maha Nawamin, it stands 92 meters high and 63 meters wide, and took 18 years to build, opening to the public in 2008. Made of cement, the exterior is painted gold. As well as the Great Buddha, the temple is also home to "Hell Park," a macabre group of statues that graphically depict the terrible fate that awaits sinners.
