In photos: Buddha’s Birthday celebrated across Asia

This picture taken on May 29, 2018 shows Buddhist monks conducting prayers at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java on Vesak Day. Buddhist devotees in Indonesia celebrated Vesak Day on May 29 to mark the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha. Source: Agung Supriyanto / AFP

BUDDHISTS across Southeast Asia celebrated the Buddha’s Birthday also known as Vesak on Tuesday.

Every year in May Buddhists commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Gautama Buddha, and is marked as a public holiday across many countries in the region.

It is typically celebrated with praying at temples, the lighting of lanterns, giving food to the needy and providing offerings of incense and joss sticks.

In Buddhist-majority Thailand, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Buddhists to continue observing Buddhism’s five moral precepts and attend a wien thien ceremony to mark the day, reported the Bangkok Post.

“Many devotees will head over to Buddhist temples to take part in prayers and rituals, such as bathing the Buddha with scented water, which Buddhists believe will purify the mind and body, and lead to a blissful and enlightened life,” said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Wishing all Buddhists a peaceful and blessed Vesak Day.”

In his Vesak Day address, Malaysia’s newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad promised to ensure the rights and freedoms of all the country’s citizens regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“The Malaysian society of different races, languages, religions and cultures are used to celebrating religious festivals together. This is one of Malaysia’s many specialties,” he said as quoted by Channel News Asia.

“It is also a manifestation of the freedom of religion practised in Malaysia and this freedom is not limited to religion, but also freedom of language, customs and cultures.”

At Borobudur in central Java, Indonesia – the world’s largest Buddhist temple – thousands of Buddhist monks descended to circuit the temple in a ritual called Pradaksina.

In a Vesak message posted to Twitter, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo urged citizens to “purify and cleanse your hearts for peace and happiness together”.

Jakarta’s Muslim governor Anies Baswedan paid a visit to a large Buddhist temple in the west of the city to mark Vesak.