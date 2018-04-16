Rohingya left homeless after fire destroys Delhi refugee camp
Share this on

Rohingya left homeless after fire destroys Delhi refugee camp

By | | @ascorrespondent

India-Rohingya-Camp-fire-Delhi-Twitter-940x580

The Kalindi Kunj Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi destroyed in fire. April 16, 2018. Source: Twitter - @AltafQadriAP

MORE than 230 Rohingya refugees have been left homeless after a massive fire destroyed their camp in Delhi, India. While no casualties have been reported, the residents reportedly left behind all their belongings including identity cards and documents needed for repatriation.

According to Times of India, the fire broke out at about 3 am on Sunday due to a short circuit, and raged for three hours before being extinguished by fire services. The fire quickly spread across the 47 homes destroying everything in the makeshift camp in which shelters are predominantly made from plastic sheets and asbestos.

One resident told of how quickly the temporary shelters burned, giving people only enough time to wake their family members.

“People from the adjoining areas came and tried to douse the fire with buckets of water but the tents quickly caught fire and were destroyed,” Syed Hussain, who has been living in the camp since 2012, recalled.

The refugees told news agencies that they have lost all belongings including the little money they had as they have no bank accounts. All occupants have since been moved to a temporary shelter, police said.

 

Rohingya camps have gained attention in recent weeks after the Supreme Court asked the government to produce a report into the living conditions in two camps in Delhi and Haryana after it was found that basic facilities such as drinking water and sanitation were not available. The now destroyed Kalindi Kunj in Delhi was one of the camps to be reviewed.

A lawyer acting on behalf of the refugees said they were subjected to discrimination when it comes to the provision of such amenities.

The report into the conditions in the camps is expected to be reviewed on May 9.

A report from The Indian Express found almost unliveable conditions when they visited four settlements housing Rohingya. There was no access to drinking water, education, healthcare or sanitation, they found. Women are also denied reproductive rights and children are suffering from malnutrition and diarrhoea.

There are an estimated 40,000 Rohingya refugees living in India, many of whom have been there for more than a decade. Fleeing violence in Rakhine State of Burma, many are now living in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Topics covered: