Philippines tells Euro Parliament to stop ‘interfering’ after call to end drug killings

Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings show portraits of their loved ones during a Catholic mass against drug war killings at the Edsa Shrine in Pasig, metro Manila, Philippines November 5, 2017. Source: Reuters/Dondi Tawatao

THE European Parliament “crossed a red line” when it called for action against the Philippines after a spate of extrajudicial killings, according to the Philippine government.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said their involvement constituted “interference” in the affairs of a sovereign state.

“The European Parliament has crossed a red line when it called for unwarranted actions against the Philippines,” the statement said.

“In case the members of the European Parliament are not aware of it, may we remind them that their recommended actions already constitute interference in the affairs of a sovereign state,” Cayetano added.

His remarks come in response to a resolution passed in the European Parliament criticising the more than 4,100 deaths at the hands of the police in Philippines anti-drug crackdown. They urged the Rodrigo Duterte-led government to put an end to these killings, as well as halt plans to bring back the death penalty.

At least 2,300 drug-related deaths have occurred separately, at the hands of what police say are unknown assassins.

The European lawmakers on Thursday condemned Philippine authorities for “trying to justify these murders with falsified evidence”, which Manila said was meddling and based on wrong information.

The European Parliament and its members have criticised the Philippines’ brutal anti-narcotics crackdown several times, infuriating Duterte, who has directed his frustration on the European Union, rather than its legislative branch.

The EU is an important source of development aid, commerce and investment for the Philippines.

European lawmakers also called on Manila to remove what they called human rights defenders from its list of what it considers as “terrorists”, including Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples.

They also condemned “the intimidation and the abuse” of human rights activists and journalists, and said Duterte’s push to reintroduce the death penalty was against its international obligations.

Cayetano said the resolution was based on “biased, incomplete and even wrong information and does not reflect the true situation on the ground”.

Human Rights Watch applauded the European Parliament for adopting the resolution and for its support for international efforts to investigate the Philippine crackdown.

“It is a timely and forceful message from the EU parliamentarians putting President Duterte and his backers on notice – that continued grave abuses will come at a price,” its researcher, Carlos Conde, said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Reuters.