Mumbai and Melbourne the best Asia Pacific cities for poor millennials

MILLENNIALS cop a lot of flack from older generations for being entitled, lazy or unable to save.

As the world becomes more expensive, with the dream of home ownership increasingly out of reach, where young people live will come to seriously impact their quality of life and financial stability.

According to UK-based international relocation service provider MoveHub, the Indian megacity of Mumbai and Australia’s culture capital Melbourne provide the “best life for cash-poor millennials” in the Asia Pacific region.

The company analysed data from Deutsche Bank, Numbeo, Expatistan, TripAdvisor and the UN to assess from across the globe to see where millennials would be smartest to live.

Things considered were monthly transport expenses, how many “cheap eats” were on offer, urban safety, and the cost of rent as a proportion of monthly income.

The Scottish capital of Edinburgh topped the list, followed by Vienna in Austria and Germany’s beloved Berlin.

Mumbai came in at number 8 in the world on MoveHub’s list, just below the Danish capital of Copenhagen. India’s largest city and home to the country’s iconic Bollywood industry, Mumbai is a vibrant metropolis overlooking the Arabian Sea.

It was voted the favourite city in India by travellers in 2017. According to MoveHub, it also offers “the cheapest public transport ($12.70 per month) and one of the cheapest coffees” out of the 30 cities analysed. In terms of safety, Mumbai beat out European competitors of Paris, Brussels and Dublin.

“As India’s most cosmopolitan city continues to modernise and develop, perhaps it will gradually become a popular choice for broke millennials looking to move elsewhere,” said MoveHub.

Melbourne meanwhile placed at number 9, notable for locals only having to fork out 29.85 percent of their income on average for rent.

Australia’s second largest urban centre is frequently cited as one of the most liveable cities globally, including by the Economist Intelligence Unit who named it the most liveable city in the world for 2018.

With people flocking to Melbourne for its quality of life, its perhaps no wonder that some experts expect it to overtake Sydney as Australia’s largest city by 2030.