K-Pop superstars BTS make inroads into the US

SOUTH KOREAN pop superstars BTS appear to be cracking the notoriously difficult music market in the US, gaining recognition from mainstream pop publications, winning industry accolades and topping charts.

On Thursday, the seven-member K-pop group’s management said that they had topped Amazon’s album pre-order list with their forthcoming album “Love Yourself: Tear”, reported South Korea’s news agency Yonhap.

Only a day prior, US pop music magazine Billboard announced that BTS had been nominated for the Top Social Artist category of the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) alongside Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes. They are the only Asian artists among the nominees.

BTS posted to social media that they were “honoured” to be again nominated at the BBMAs. For almost all of 2017 and 2018 the group has topped Billboard’s Social charts.

We are honored to be nominated again for the 2018 @BBMAs! Don't miss the show, LIVE May 20th on NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/SioZn5mqvJ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 18, 2018

SEE ALSO: Male South Korean stars are neglecting their military duties

Last year, the group edged out American pop giants like Bieber and Selena Gomez to win the same award. This is certainly not the only accolade they’ve been given in America, however.

On Tuesday, BTS won the 2018 TIME 100 reader poll, voted by the public with 15 percent of the vote. Korean President Moon Jae-in came in second with 5 percent and Barack Obama third with 3 percent.

US Weekly recently named BTS as the only group among its Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media List alongside the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Ellen Degeneres, Obama and Donald Trump.

Earlier this month they were named in Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 Asia. With awards coming left and right, and their last album “Love Yourself: Her” boasting around 1.5 million copies, BTS look like they’re set for world domination.