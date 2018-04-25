Crazy Rich Asians to be Hollywood’s first all-Asian cast in 25 years

The film is due for release in the United States on Aug 17. Source: Warner Bros

6 Social Buzz

FORTHCOMING comedy Crazy Rich Asians will be the first film produced in Hollywood in two and a half decades to feature an all ethnically Asian cast.

Based on the bestselling 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, the film centres on an American-born Chinese economics professor named Rachel Chu played by Constance Wu, who travels with her boyfriend to Singapore for his friend’s wedding.

Rachel discovers his family are real estate moguls and struggles to win over their approval – particularly of his mother. Other cast members include Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slB34ZQKBWs Video can’t be loaded: CRAZY RICH ASIANS – Official Trailer 1 – Warner Bros. UK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slB34ZQKBWs)

The Warner Bros production’s first official trailer was released earlier this week. Its director Jon M. Chu previously told Entertainment Weekly that the film “speaks to my identity as an Asian and that struggle of figuring out who I am and where I belong.”

SEE ALSO: China film festival pulls gay film ‘Call Me By Your Name’ from programme

“It deals with what my family went through, what my mom and my dad from mainland China [went through], so all the struggles I’ve experienced are in this book in a fun way, not in some sort of lecturing way,” added Chu.

“It’s long overdue,” Kwan said this week as quoted by TIME, referring to the Asian-dominated cast of the film. “It’s just so overwhelming whenever I see it. It’s like seeing my family up on screen. It’s a tremendous honour to be associated with the movie.”

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh, who plays the boyfriend’s disapproving mother, said that it was “about time” a Hollywood film had a representative cast. It was “many, many years too late,” she said.

The film’s star Wu was quoted by TIME as saying that Kwan doesn’t make Asians cool but “focuses on making our stories whole. The bits we’re proud of, the bits we try to hide, the tremendous heart that beats underneath it all.”

The film is due for release in the United States on Aug 17, 2018.