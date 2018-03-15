What does US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo think of Asia?

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. Source: Reuters/Leah Millis

AFTER another shake-up at the White House, the appointment of “hawkish” CIA Director Mike Pompeo as the new secretary of state looks set to change the diplomatic landscape significantly. But where does this leave Asia?

Rex Tillerson’s unceremonious firing on Tuesday has left experts and analysts scrambling to determine the impact Secretary Pompeo is likely to have. Repeatedly described as hawkish with hard-line views, Tillerson’s ‘no conflict’ and ‘win-win cooperation’ approach to foreign policy is likely over.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018



North Korea

“Pompeo has a far more aggressive view of North Korea,” Isaac Stone Fish, a senior fellow at the Asia Society’s Centre on US-China Relations, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) when asked how the new secretary compared to Tillerson.

Stone Fish speculated that this would complicate Trump’s plans for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which is currently slated to happen before May.

In 2017, Pompeo openly advocated for regime change in Pyongyang saying: “I am hopeful we will find a way to separate the [North Korean] regime from this system… The North Korean people, I’m sure, are lovely people and would love to see him go,” as reported by CNBC.

But his straight-shooting approach might just be the ace card in what promises to be a fraught negotiation, says former state department staffer, Hugh Dugan.

“Pompeo is up to the job in terms of his hands-on, take-no-prisoners style, but also he’s got a great capacity for understanding nuance,” Dugan told SCMP. “That will get the respect of the rank and file.”

China

Pompeo has not been sparing with his criticism of China, making it clear he sees Beijing as a significant security threat to the United States.

In January, he told the BBC that efforts by Beijing to exert covert influence over the West are just as concerning as Russian subversion. He has also criticised their military build-up in the South China Sea and the purported theft of US intellectual property by Chinese hackers.

But it has not all been negative. Pompeo has also praised the world’s second-largest economy and shown respect for President Xi Jinping, saying he is in a “dominant position with incredible capacity to do good around the world.”

Harry Kazianis, director of defence studies at the Washington-based Centre for the National Interest, warned SCMP to expect a more aggressive approach to Beijing’s territorial claims, including in the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The Secretary did not speak to the President this morning and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling and not to be regretted. We wish Secretary-Designate Pompeo well — Steve Goldstein (@UnderSecPD) March 13, 2018



Southeast Asia

It’s hard to say with much certainty exactly how Pompeo feels about Southeast Asia. He has little to no background in the region and has not spoken in any detail on issues affecting it.

His interventionist approach in other parts of the world, however, could have regional leaders nervous, says The Diplomat columnist David Hutt.

“Talk of interventionism will naturally not enamour him with Southeast Asian leaders, who typically adhere to strict non-interventionist principles,” Hutt said.

“But there are some within Southeast Asian societies who believe Washington has been too timid in preferring to negotiate with the region’s autocrats than tackle them directly on violations.”

While his strong stance on counterterrorism may be a comfort to some in the region who fear the rise of Islamic State sympathisers since their removal from the Middle East, his divisive views on Islam may not play well in Muslim-majority countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Following the Boston Bombing in 2013, Pompeo declared that the “silence” of Muslims leaders in the wake of the attack made them “potentially complicit in these acts” of terrorism.

Change is on the horizon

It is too early to predict exactly how Pompeo’s views will be enacted on the world stage. But the ousting of Tillerson’s moderate approach in favour of a more traditional Republican hawkish foreign policy, along with the secretary-designates close ties with the often tumultuous approach of President Trump, significant change is more than likely.

“It is far from clear whether it will suffice to dampen Trump’s foreign policy dilettantism,” said Senior Fellow with the East West Institute Franz-Stefan Gady. “Ominously, Pompeo’s appointment may have made military action in Asia by the United States more likely in the future.”