Trump says pressure on North Korea must remain ‘at all cost’

7 Social Buzz

DESPITE China’s announcement that North Korea had pledged to denuclearise following a meeting between the countries’ respective leaders on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared his administration would continue maximum pressure against Pyongyang “at all cost”.

Scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the end of May, Trump took to social media to state that while there was a “good chance” of peace on the Korean Peninsula, “maximum sanctions and pressure” would be maintained.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!”

Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

SEE ALSO: After secret visit, China says Kim Jong Un plans to give up nukes

“For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!” he added.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a four-day trip, thought to be his first international visit since becoming North Korea’s leader in 2011. It is believed by analysts to serve as preparation for upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.

The White House said that Kim’s visit to Beijing showed things were headed in the right direction in regards to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“We’re going to be cautiously optimistic but we feel like things are moving in the right direction and the meeting yesterday was a good indication that the maximum pressure campaign has been working,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.