Trinity Western Chamber Choir ~ 2018 Goodwill China Tour – Day 12

“One of the most meaningful things is making music with other people.” – Joel Tranquilla

That fundamentally is the essence of a choir. All the different voices are needed to made the instrument. Without all the different voice parts being distinct from one another the instrument wouldn’t be completely functioning. At Hong Kong Baptist University we had the honor of collaborating with the university’s Choir and composer Esmond Lim. In his composition of “Lord the Kind Shepard” Trinity Western’s Chamber Choir along with Hong Kong Baptist University Choir brought to life the composition that Esmond had written. This piece was dedicated to the mothers of the victims of Tiananmen Square. This is a brutal piece of recent Chinese history in which many students lost their lives at the hand of the government. In this composition Trinity’s chamber choir was part of a collaboration that was a small part of the culture’s healing process on an international scale. In this particular concert we continued to strengthen the unity in faith and the international ties that Trinity has in Asia as we sang along side our brothers and sisters.