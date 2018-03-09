Trinity Western Chamber Choir ~ 2018 Goodwill China Tour – Day 11

The morning before our concert was open for us to do anything we wanted to do. Ben and Amanda are two Trinity Western alumni that meet up with many of the tours from Trinity that come to visit China. They recommended that we visit the Nan Lian Gardens and Chi Lin Nunnery. The gardens were planted around the nunnery many years ago. In the front of the garden is the oldest tree that was said to be 500 years old. Around the gardens were multiple water falls and many foot bridges arching over ponds. The Nunnery is still used as a place of practice and living for some female buddhists monks. Our tour guide Jenna, let us look inside the nunnery were there were many large elaborate copper statues covered in complete gold.

Inside the temple I discovered for the first time was a pomelo was. The fruit looks like a ginormous lemon ,but I’m told that it tastes very sweet. I was very excited to try to smuggle an asian fruit back to Vancouver until Amanda said you can find them at the asian markets in Richmond. I will give you an in-depth review on my pomelo thoughts and options.

The second half of our day was spend going to sing at a local high school in Hong Kong. This performance was in a typical high school auditorium but one thing we were not expecting was the sporatatic strobe lights that came on during our performance of Josh Groban’a “You Raise Me Up.” If there was any time that we had to block out annoying distractions it was that time. But what set apart this performance from previous ones was the workshop we did with the high school’s very own choir. Our choir members assimilated with the members of the high school choir as Dr.Tranquilla lead us in diction, breathing, and vocal control exercises. After the workshop with the students I was completely blown away by the hospitality they showed us. They had all hand-assembles packages full of Hong Kong staples of tea, biscuits, and noodles. They then put on a potluck for us with all kinds of food that they had brought. Today we shared much more than some vocal techniques with these students. We got to share a meal, conversations, jokes, dance moves, and some irreplaceable memories.