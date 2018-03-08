Thailand unveils new banknotes with King Rama X

A one thousand baht bank note featuring Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is unveiled during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand March 8, 2018. Source: Reuters/Jorge Silva

THAI currency is getting a facelift, with new banknotes to feature the face of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X.

The Bank of Thailand released the design of the new notes at its headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday, announcing that the new designs of baht will enter circulation on April 6 – the 236th anniversary of the founding of the Chakri dynasty the according to Khaosod English.

Rama X took the throne on Dec 1, 2016, following the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej. His coronation is expected to take place this year, after the completion of a lengthy mourning period.

The denominations of 20, 50 and 100 baht will be released on April 6, followed by the 500 and 1000 notes on July 28 to mark Rama X’s birthday, reported the Bangkok Post.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX, has appeared on the baht for the past 70 years.

“The size and weight of the new circulating coins will be the same as the circulating coins under the reign of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to be compatible with current vending machines,” an unnamed source from the Thai finance minsitry told the Bangkok Post.

Existing bank notes will remain in circulation. “Current coins can still be used, and the department will replace worn coins with new coins under His Majesty the King’s reign,” they said.