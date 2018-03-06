These are the ten best countries in the world, only one is in Asia

Asia only gets one country in the world's top ten. Source: Janaka Dharmasena/Shutterstock

JAPAN has been named the best country in Asia and fifth best in the world, according to a new ranking from global research firm US News & World Report.

The home of sushi and samurai left all other Asian nations in the dust with the closest contender, Singapore, coming in 16th best in the world.

The 2018 Best Countries report and rankings are based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies. The report covers perceptions of 80 nations.

The study and model used to score and rank countries were developed by global strategic consultancy, Y&R’s BAV Group, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Both organisations worked with the American based researcher to develop the scoring system across nine key categories; adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, and quality of life.

Europe and North America dominated the top 10 best countries in the world, with Switzerland coming in the top spot. But both Japan and Australia made it into the top 10, representing Asia-Pacific.

Japan scored particularly high in entrepreneurship, business, power and cultural influence. But dropped points on adventure.

Australia, ranked seventh in the world, won big on quality of life, beating out Switzerland, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

Here’s the full list of Top 10 Best Countries in the World:

Switzerland Canada Germany United Kingdom Japan Sweden Australia United States France Netherlands

Tailing off beyond the top 10 are China (20th best in the world), South Korea (22), India (25), Thailand (27), Malaysia (34), Indonesia (41), Vietnam (44), Philippines (49), Burma (63), and coming in last in Asia-Pacific, Pakistan at 74th in the world.

Special mention goes to the Philippines who topped the list as the best country to invest in, noting that its young population will attract more firms looking for a good labour force.

And Thailand, who made the top 5 most adventurous.