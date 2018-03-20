Pokémon shoes released by FILA Korea

10 Social Buzz

ITALIAN sportswear giant FILA has teamed up with beloved Japanese anime franchise Pokémon to deliver a line of colourful sneakers.

Available only via FILA South Korea, the limited-edition shoes feature iconic Pokémon including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander and Jigglypuff. Every pair comes packaged in a Pokeball themed box with a badge and sticker of the corresponding Pokémon.

Pokémon designs are now available in two models: the FILA Court Deluxe and Classic Kicks type. They are “armed with cuteness”, according to a post on FILA Korea’s Facebook page.

Classic Kicks are available for 39,000, around US$36, while the Classic Deluxe model are available for 69,000 Won – roughly US$65.

As the saying goes, some diehard fans will no doubt feel they’ve “gotta catch ‘em all”.

But shoes are available only for Korean customers via FILA Korea’s online store.

Otherwise they can be ordered through Harum.io to be shipped to the US, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and other Asian countries.