North Korea foreign minister to take rare diplomatic trip to Sweden

In a rare diplomatic outreach, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho will begin a rare two-day visit on Thursday to Sweden, the representative of the US diplomatically in the hermit kingdom, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said.

The Nordic country has also been raised as a possible location for a face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled to take place before May.

SEE ALSO: What might come of a Donald Trump meeting with Kim Jong-un?

Ri will hold talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom on the security situation on the Korean peninsula and Sweden’s representation of the United States, which has no embassy in North Korea, the ministry said.

In its statement, it noted that the UN Security Council had unanimously condemned North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes and demanded the “complete, verifiable and irrevocable elimination of these programmes”.

SEE ALSO: Kim Jong Un suggests Korean summit to pursue reunification



“Sweden fully supports the Security Council resolutions. The aim of the visit is to contribute to the effective implementation of the resolutions,” the ministry said.

Since Trump’s surprise announcement last week that he was willing to meet North Korea’s Kim, speculation has mounted over what location might be chosen to host what would be the first-ever meeting between serving leaders of the two countries.

Kim has yet to publicly confirm his readiness to meet Trump.

Additional reporting by Reuters