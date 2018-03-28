Malaysia: Mahathir joins protest against electoral map changes before election

9 Social Buzz

MALAYSIAN former prime minister and current opposition leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined hundreds of protesters on Wednesday to rally against the tabling of changes to the country’s electoral boundaries ahead of polls that are expected to be called within weeks.

Supporters of the electoral reform group Bersih gathered outside parliament in Kuala Lumpur to hand over a memorandum of protest to Prime Minister Najib Razak over the proposed re-delineation of Selangor state. Activists and opposition leaders say the proposal violates the federal constitution and amounts to gerrymandering due to unrepresentative numbers in constituencies.

SEE ALSO: Ahead of polls, Malaysia’s ‘fake news’ Bill proposes up to 10 years’ jail

“This country is now a kleptocracy country. They will oppress the people in whatever way possible. Don’t be scared if you are threatened,” Mahathir told the 800-strong crowd, who showed up despite police orders not to protest.

According to The Malaysian Insight, rally goers said Najib is trying to “steal the 14th general election,” adding that the gerrymandering was too obvious.

Dr Mahathir also accused the prime minister of bribing law enforcement and silencing critics with the introduction of the controversial Anti-Fake News Bill.

Ambiga asks why is Putrajaya afraid of us for demanding our democratic right to 1 person = 1vote #bersih #delineation pic.twitter.com/CXF3Q47xDc — siew eng (@sieweng) March 28, 2018

“He can buy out the cops, the army, the AG (Attorney General) and the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),” he said. “I am confident those who are forced to follow Najib will also reject him when the election comes. The money received from Najib is haram. It cannot be halal.”

SEE ALSO: US calls Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal ‘kleptocracy at its worst’



Najib has been embroiled in the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. The national development fund is currently at the centre of money-laundering probes in at least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore.

Bersih rally against the unconstitutional redelineation report ahead of general election in Malaysia @henrykoh45 @johnquinley3 pic.twitter.com/KGfgiLfCY0 — mahi ramakrishnan (@mahiramakrishna) March 28, 2018

A total of US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates, according to civil lawsuits filed by the DOJ.

Najib previously served as chairman of its advisory board. He was found with RM2.6 billion (approx. US$700 million) in his personal account. He claims the money was a gift from the Saudi Arabian royal family and maintains there was no wrongdoing.

Other opposition leaders attended the rally on Wednesday, including opposition MP Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Democratic Action Party leader Lim Kit Siang, and MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.