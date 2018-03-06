Kim Jong Un suggests Korean summit to pursue reunification

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for photographs with the South Korean delegation led by Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 6, 2018. Source: The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via Reuters

NORTH Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with government officials from the South on Monday, and suggested a summit with President Moon Jae In in the future to progress his “firm will to vigorously advance” inter-Korean ties and pursue reunification, the North’s official news agency said.

“Hearing the intention of President Moon Jae In for a summit from the special envoy of the south side, (Kim Jong Un) exchanged views and made a satisfactory agreement,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said of the meeting.

The 10-member delegation from Seoul is the most senior to travel North for more than a decade. They landed in Pyongyang on Monday, tasked with brokering talks between North Korea and Washington after months of high tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Relations between the two Korea’s, however, have thawed in recent weeks during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where Moon hosted a high-level North Korean delegation, including Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the supreme leader.

KCNA said Kim “warmly welcomed” the South Korean officials at their Monday meeting, before receiving a hand-delivered letter from Moon.

“He also made an exchange of in-depth views on the issues for easing the acute military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and activating the versatile dialogue, contact, cooperation and exchange,” the news agency reported.

According to a representative from the Blue House, Kim’s discussions with the South Koreans lasted more than four hours and included dinner at the North’s ruling Workers Party headquarters in Pyongyang.

While the possibility of a summit between the two leaders was “discussed,” Seoul said no agreement had yet been reached.

The delegation will wrap up a two-day trip to Pyongyang later on Tuesday after another meeting with North Korean officials, the spokesman said.

Additional reporting by Reuters