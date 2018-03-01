Jailed model offers to spill Trump-Russia secrets in exchange for freedom

Model Nastya Rybka offers to give up Trump-Russia secrets to get out of Thai prison. Source: Facebook

76 Social Buzz

A SELF-described Russian “seductress” jailed in Thailand for offering sex lessons without a permit, is asking for US help to escape a prison in exchange for information on alleged links between US President Donald Trump and Russia.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name Nastya Rybka, says she’s being held in Thailand after being arrested on February 26, along with nine other Russians, in the city of Pattaya for running so-called “sex training” sessions.

According to the models Instagram account, Rybka has evidence of “connections” between Russian lawmakers and Trump’s campaign team, namely former campaign manager Paul Manafort and the president himself.

“I’m ready to give you all the missing puzzle pieces, support them with videos and audios, regarding the connections of our respected lawmakers with Trump, Manafort and the rest,” she said in a video posted to her account. “I know a lot. I’m waiting for your offers and I’m waiting for you in a Thai prison.”

Rybka also said she fears for her life and believes Russia will “simply kill us” if Thailand authorities deport them back to Russia.

Rybka shot to fame in early February when Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics, published an investigation drawing on Rybka’s social media posts suggesting corrupt links between billionaire Oleg Deripaska and a top Kremlin official, Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko.

A post shared by Настя Рыбка (@nastya_rybka.ru) on Feb 27, 2018 at 6:10am PST

The report featured video from Deripaska’s yacht in 2016, when Rybka claims she was having an affair with him. Navalny claims the two men could be heard in the video discussing Russia’s poor relationship with the United States.

The model and escort is now claiming she can link the Kremlin to Trump and Manafort, who worked for Deripaska a decade before Trump hired him.

When he was confronted by CNN last year, Deripaska called allegations that he may have been a back channel from the Kremlin to the Trump campaign “fake news.” In a post on his Instagram account, he called the most recent allegations contained in Navalny’s investigation “outrageous” and “false.”

The deputy chief of Pattaya’s immigration police office told CNN that Rybka is currently being detained and held in custody awaiting deportation because her tourist visa was revoked.