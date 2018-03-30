Inside Kim Jong Un’s mysterious mobile party pad

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train, as he paid an unofficial visit to China, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 28, 2018. Source: KCNA/via Reuters

NORTH Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s cloak and dagger visit to China was masked in mystery as he rolled into Beijing in the middle of the night under a veil of secrecy in his 21-car armoured train.

New pictures released by North Korean state media have given us a glimpse inside Kim’s mysterious mobile merrymaking pad.

The dark green exterior masks a lavish interior where reportedly wine flows and extravagant parties are hosted. While few details of the current state of the train are not known for sure, it looks likely to be the same carrier used by Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.

The pictures released show a room for business, where Kim had an onboard reception with the Chinese delegates when he arrived. The purple leather armchairs and wooden desk are only the beginning.

The train reportedly boasts a conference rooms, an audience chamber and bedrooms. Satellite phone connections and flat screen TVs have been installed so that the North Korean leader can be briefed and issue orders.

Riding in it is a lavish affair, according to The New York Times, which quoted a Russian official who rode in it during Kim Jong Il’s reign as saying you could order delicacies like lobster and choose a drink from cases of Bordeaux and Burgundy wines. There was also karaoke, heavy drinking and pork barbeque.

During his visit to Beijing, Kim met with President Xi Jinping and reportedly expressed his commitment to denuclearisation.

The visit was Kim’s first known trip outside North Korea since he assumed power in 2011 and is believed by analysts to serve as preparation for upcoming summits with South Korea and the United States.