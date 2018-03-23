Indonesian celebrity under fire for offensive remarks at Holocaust memorial

10 Social Buzz

A TELEVISION personality from Indonesia known as Syahrini has come under criticism for an offensive Instagram post she made while visiting the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.

In an Instagram story she later deleted, Syahrini filmed herself at the memorial saying “we can take photos? Great right? Once the killing place for Hitler!”

Syahrini in Holocaust Memorial;

“Bagus yah, tempat Hitler bunuh bunuhan dulu”. People, don’t be like Syahrini. Be as rich and succesful as her but don’t be this uneducated. pic.twitter.com/DoTb8Rs0ck — Riyan Wahyudi (@riyanwahyudi) March 22, 2018

The video was reposted by Riyan Wahyudi to Twitter, who wrote: “People, don’t be like Syahrini. Be as rich and succesful as her but don’t be this uneducated.” The video has been viewed more than 153,000 times on his account.

Germany criminalises certain kinds of speech about the Holocaust, during which six million Jews were exterminated by the Nazi regime, with a possible sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment for anybody who publicly endorses, denies or plays down the genocide.

Syahrini is an ambassador for Adidas Indonesia, the local offshoot of the German sportswear manufacturing giant.

“IG generation go to place where it deems instagramable,” added Rihan. “People go to museums not because they want to learn, but so they can take cute pictures.”

Many netizens also responded strongly to the video, with one writing: “I clearly believe that money is temporary but class is permanent. However much money you have. Village will always be village.”