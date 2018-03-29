Burma: Ex-child soldier sentenced to jail, hard labour for talking to press

United Wa State Army (UWSA) soldiers march during a display for the media in Pansang, Wa territory in north east Burma Oct 4, 2016. Source: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun

A BURMESE court on Wednesday sentenced a former child soldier to two years’ imprisonment with hard labour under a colonial era law that critics say is being used to quash freedom of expression.

Aung Ko Htwe was arrested and charged under Section 505 (b) of the country’s Penal Code last August after telling the media how he was kidnapped by the Burmese military in 2005 when he was a teenager.

Speaking to reporters outside the court following his sentencing, the 26-year-old criticised his conviction.

“My rights have been violated. We have no rule of law in this country,” he said as he was taken away in shackles by police.

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code is a vaguely-worded law that makes it an offence to “cause fear or alarm to the public” and is often used to prosecute activists.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Htwe’s sister Nay Zar Tun said: “I have no idea what is wrong in telling how he became child soldier.”

“The military already admitted that they had used child soldiers,” she said. “It seems they are still using child soldiers.”

According to the Myanmar Times, he and three other child soldiers deserted Tatmadaw – another name for Burma’s military – in 2008. Aung Ko Htwe’s sister said, her brother was soon arrested for accidentally murdering a motorcyclist during an effort to escape from the military camp in restive Shan state. After a seven-month trial, he was sentenced to death.

Under former-President U Thein Sein, his punishment was reduced to life-time imprisonment. Once his case was raised with current military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing with evidence that he was an under-age soldier, the sentence was reduced to 10 years. After serving 9 years in jail, he was released in July last year, she said.

Yesterday’s sentencing of former child soldier Aung Ko Htwe is an open attack on freedom of expression and directly contradicts #Burma‘s commitment to end child military recruitment. AAPP condemns the decision and calls for his immediate release. #Myanmar https://t.co/hN8nO03wiG — AAPP (Burma) (@aapp_burma) March 29, 2018

Aung Ko Htwe also faces additional charges under the Union Seal Law for a protest in which he stepped on a copy of the Constitution during his hearing.

The law includes a provision against desecration of the Union seal. If found guilty, Aung Ko Htwe faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Human rights organisation Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) condemned Aung Ko Htwe’s sentence and called for his immediate release.

This is “an open attack on freedom of expression,” the group said on Twitter. “[His conviction] directly contradicts Burma’s commitment to end child military recruitment.”