Burma: Army chief tells rebels to stop wasting time with impossible demands

Members of Burma's military take part in a parade to mark the 73rd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Burma March 27, 2018. Source: Reuters/Stringer

BURMA’S military commander-in-chief urged the country’s ethnic rebel groups to agree to a comprehensive cease-fire agreement now and stop wasting time on demands he described as impossible.

“Instead of pointing to the past and finding faults, it is now high time to learn the lessons of the past and conduct for the country’s development,” Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said during a speech at the annual Armed Forces Day parade on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the general said the decades long conflicts with rebel groups were the reason Burma (Myanmar) had failed to develop as quickly as its Southeast Asian neighbours.

Clashes between the military and rebel groups continue in Kachin and Shan State where the army have been accused of potential war crimes. A recent United Nations fact-finding mission found military violence against minorities in the northern states has been silently escalating.

“The long-standing conflicts in Kachin and Shan states have recently intensified, leading to more reports of serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed in these areas by the security forces,” head of the UN mission, Marzuki Darusman told the Human Rights Council.

These include reports of “extrajudicial killings, arbitrary deprivation of liberty, enforced disappearances, destruction of property and pillage, torture and inhuman treatment, rape and other forms of sexual violence, forced labour, recruitment of children into armed forces.”

While the military has been pushing a formal National Ceasefire Agreement, only a handful of the ethnic armies have signed up. Others want to re-negotiate the deal to ensure greater political and economic autonomy.

Min Aung Hlaing blamed Burma’s British colonisers and their divide-and-rule policy for the differences among various ethnic and religious groups, and suggested that all parties put aside their grudges from the past.

Despite pledging her commitment to peace and national reconciliation, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has failed to rein in the military who, on top of clashes in Kachin and Shan, are embroiled in brutal so-called “clearance operations” against the Muslim Rohingya minority in Rakhine State.

Tuesday’s parade, at a huge ground outside the capital Naypyitaw, featured more than 11,000 soldiers, and fly-pasts by fighter jets and helicopters.