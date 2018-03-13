Alleged kingpins spared from Philippines’ war on drugs

Residents stand on a rooftop of a shanty tenement house while newly-built condominium buildings are seen in the background in Tondo district, metro Manila, Philippines, March 11, 2018. Source: Reuters

PHILIPPINES prosecutors have set aside complaints against several suspected drug kingpins, citing lack of evidence to bring them to trial.

This came amid President Rodrigo Duterte bloody war on drugs, in which the leader had publicly named and shamed provincial politicians and businessmen as “drug lords” controlling the narcotics trade in the Southeast Asian nation.

“We are mindful of the zealous intention of the complainant to eliminate the illegal drug menace prevalent in our country today, and it is public knowledge that this fight has taken numerous lives,” a Department of Justice panel said in a ruling seen by Reuters, dated Dec 20 last year, but not made public.

According to the Inquirer wealthy Cebu businessman Peter Lim, President Duterte’s kumpadre (wedding cosponsor), and several other suspected high-profile drug personalities were exonerated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a drug trafficking case filed by the police last year.

“However,… ‘judges, prosecutors and law enforcers are reminded that in the performance of their duties, they should act with circumspection,’” it added.

Besides Lim, Kerwin Espinosa, who was arrested by Abu Dhabi police in October 2016, was among the 22 people cleared. Espinosa’s father, Rolando, was mayor of Albuera town in central Leyte province and surrendered in August 2016 to answer drugs charges.

He was killed three months later, in what police said was a shootout at a prison where he was detained. Activists and the opposition say the circumstances of his death were highly suspicious.

The DOJ said law enforcement agencies should “gather more concrete and competent evidence proving that respondents and other individuals are indeed involved in illegal drugs trade.”

The justice secretary was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

The collapse of the cases will be a blow to Duterte, who has been criticised by political opponents and human rights groups for primarily targeting small-time users and dealers in a brutal campaign that has left drugs kingpins largely untouched.

Since Duterte took office in June 2016, 4,021 people have been killed in what police call legitimate operations against “drug personalities” they say ended in shootouts. Police have blamed vigilantes for about 2,300 other drug-related homicides.

