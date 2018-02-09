Anti-North Korea protesters burn flags ahead of Winter Games

A demonstrator holds a defaced portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an anti-North Korea protest before the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Source: Reuters/Edgar Su

HUNDREDS of anti-North Korea protestors gathered before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang – with some burning flags and pictures of Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of the reclusive state’s leader, arrived in South Korea shortly after the protests, during which demonstrators scuffled with riot police outside the Winter Olympics stadium.

Relations between the feuding nations – who are technically still at war – have thawed in the run-up to the first Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea.

The nations will field a combined team in women’s ice hockey, while this week has seen one of the largest peace-time crossings of the inter-Korean border.

A 280-strong party of cheerleaders, performers, journalists and officials arrived from the North, as did an earlier 140-strong North Korean orchestra.

Kim Jong Un’s sister arrived on Friday, becoming the first member of Pyongyang’s ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the Korean War.

But while South Korean President Moon Jae-in is using his country’s hosting of the Winter Olympics to re-engage with the North, the decision has not been well received by everyone in the South.

Around 800 people gathered for a march toward the stadium ahead of the opening ceremony – which will be attended by Kim Yo Jong and the North’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam.

Some burnt North Korean flags and pictures of Kim Jong Un, while criticising Moon and scuffling with police.

They carried banners reading ‘Moon Regime is leading Korea to destruction’ and one that made an appeal to United States President Donald Trump: “Mr President. North Korea bombing, please.”

Teams from North and South Korea are due to march under a unified flag at this evening’s opening ceremony.