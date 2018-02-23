Trinity Western Chamber Choir 2018 Goodwill China Tour

Hello there, my name is Linda and I’m so glad you’re following this grand journey. I’ll be keeping you in the loop on all the adventures that the Trinity Western Chamber embarks on in our 2018 Goodwill Tour of China!

It all begins on Feb 21st 2018 when we fly a 12 hour plane ride from Vancouver to Beijing. Accompanying leaders, and choir members alike are all filled with anticipation for the next two weeks of concerts, sightseeing, and culture. We all are combating some steep jet lag as we get on to the 5 hour bus ride from Beijing to Tianjin. We’re quick to find that Disney sing-alongs and caffeine are some go-to remedies. When we finally reach the Tianjin State Guest House. We are all sleep deprived and still are all in awe of the grand main lobby with 3 story-high ceilings and enormous pillars and crystal chandeliers.

After a much needed night of rest we are all re-charged and ready to start our first official day of the tour. We begin with the mountain of temples at the Spring Festival in Tianjin. We are meet with a marching band full of drums, horns, and saxophones all dress in matching bright red uniforms. They go ahead of us all the way up as we walk the mountain to watch some cultural dragon, sword, and fan dances have been prepared for us. The dances were captivating. But one thing that surprised some choir members was the amount of attention from the locals.

“We are watching these sword dances and this one guy just did a back flip and all the locals are filming us as we watch him”- Even Snee

It seems that in China you’re as important as your friends. Some of us on the tour expect this to be a reoccurring pattern that we will see on through out the rest of the tour. We didn’t know if we were getting attention because of appearance or if it was because were were guest of the government? This adventure on the mountain was all thanks to our friends in the Chinese government. They also gave us a tour of some stellar Chinese paintings and calligraphy. It was so heartwarming at the final dinner that night, after our performance, to see how tight the bonds of friendship are between our friends and hosts in China and Trinity Western University leaders. Gifts were exchanged and countless toasts of thanks were made through evert course of the banquet.

Tune in soon for the happenings of Day 2 of Trinity’s Chamber Choir Tour of China.