Trinity Western Chamber Choir ~ 2018 Goodwill China Tour – Day 5

Another day… Another Blog!

Linda here. And today we have a whole lot of time on the bus traveling from Beijing to the next city on the tour, Tianjin. We have one mid-day concert to perform today in front of many of the Chinese professors that have been good friends with Dr. Laird who has been in-charge of Trinity’s foreign relations for some time now. One professor that the Choir got the privilege of meeting here in Tianjin was Dr. Lee. He was introduces as a wise professor at the university that we performed at. He was also regarded as the Chinese expert on everything that has to do with Canada. We performed some of our rehearsed music for the first time on the tour. “Stars” was one of these pieces were this was the first time on tour that we performed it with the crystal glasses full of water to different pitches. Despite not performing the piece recently the Choir has always been confident in the director Dr. Tranquilla’s judgement and instruction to create a performance that the audience is truly and internally moved by.

It was also a huge privilege to be able to perform in front of Dr.Lee. After the concert he introduced the choir to his nephew who had been a successful famous musician in the 1990’s. We then toured the art gallery that Lee’s nephew now owns. Dr Lee then dined with the choir at a formal dinner that evening. The typical set up for these fancy dinners is a bunch of round tables that fit 10 people each. In the middle of each table is a lazy-suzan. Everyone gathers around and food in brought out steadily dish by dish until there are 10 dishes on the table that everyone at the table serves themselves from. The night ended with toasts to Dr. Lee and Dr. Laird and the great friendships that they have, and the choir toasting our director Dr. Tranquilla who is for the duration of the tour referred to as “Chief Commander.”