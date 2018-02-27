Trinity Western Chamber Choir ~ 2018 Goodwill China Tour – Day 4

Hey Guys! It’s Linda here again, with your daily Chamber Choir China Tour update!

Today is a day that the choir gets to be full-blown tourists. And if you were in China and didn’t go to The Great Wall, were you actually ever in China at all? There were 2 hiking options. The section of the wall we visited was in a loop so that if you hit all fourteen towers you would make it back to the visitor center were you started. The other options was to hike up to the highest point of the loop, but then go down the same way you came up. Some of the more determined and fit people did the loop but both groups got an amazing experience. The Wall gets millions of visitors a year, but we connected on an international level with other travelers that we met while scaling the wall from tower to tower. As an american, I ran into other americans that had been teaching english abroad for 10 years. Tresor, who grew up in Paris and is from Ontario, made quick friends with other french-speakers that our group met at the top of the highest wall tower. When in a foreign country, travelers are united by even some of the broadest aspects of culture. Those uniting factors are usually something that we take for granted or even feel entitled to in our home countries. Things like food, language, music, and history can bring foreigners together, no matter how far from their home they may be. When we are inside our own culture it’s easier to notice the difference from people group to people group. Yet when you are a foreigner or the cultural minority, the way you connect with the people around you is by focusing on the things that you share in common against all odds. While we may think the people all across the globe are all so different, the consistencies ,like the drive to get to hike the Great Wall, unite us all.