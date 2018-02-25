Trinity Western Chamber Choir ~ 2018 Goodwill China Tour – Day 3

If you ever wonder what the most heart-warming thing that exist on the planet it’s a little boy named Even singing for a university choir as we sit drinking tea in his home. I’ll explain how we got here. It began with typically taking advantage of the tourism here in Beijing. We traveled to the forbidden city were the huge places and squares of past emperors are located. The tour resulted in two types of A-1 photos. The ones we took of the place, and the photos that other Chinese tourists and children would ask to take with us. After the emperors places the 2nd tour was into the homes of one of the local families in the heart of Beijing. This home that we visited was pretty small and the owner explained that none of the homes had their own restrooms. So 13-15 families would share one public bathroom that was located near by. We learned a lot about the house and the meaning of home-ownership in China, and the current value of the house in US dollars but the most rewarding piece of information that we got was that it was 8-year-old Even’s Birthday. And yes, that’s correct, his name was Even, as in the opposite of odd. So we sang Happy Birthday and in return his mother prompted him to sing. He was shy at first, but then suddenly snapped into excellent posture and boldly sang a song in Mandarin. He sang with all his might and afterward the choir burst into applause.

The Acrobatics show that we saw later that evening was very impressive but could not compare to the pure heart and courage that Even poured out to a house full of foreign university students and adults. I saw Even as an example for the impulse to rise to the occasion. Every one of us as choir members, students, and leaders alike needed such an example. The fact that it came from someone as young as Even made it a inspiring display that included all of the 39 people that we crammed into that small living room in the middle of Beijing.