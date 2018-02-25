Trinity Western Chamber Choir ~ 2018 Goodwill China Tour – Day 2

Day two is here and we’re on the road again, traveling on a 6 hour bus ride from Tainjin to Caofeidian. Where we are schedule to perform a concert at Caofeidian University of Technology but not before the Chamber Choir got the privilege of attending a signing ceremony between Caofeidian vocational education city, Cihang group, and Trinity Western University. This signing meant ensuring the relationship between Caofeidian vocational education city and Trinity Western University. At Caofeidian University there is an entire building on the campus designated for a Trinity Western online program. In this program students at Caofeidian can be completing first year and second year of a Trinity Western undergraduate degree at the Caofiedian university campus and then transferring to Trinity Western’s Richmond or Langley campus for their third and fourth years. The meeting of the ceremony was expressed by numerous speeches made by all parties expressing all kinds of optimism and hope. In many of the speeches that were translated for us there was a phrase that caught my attention. “Friendship to last forever.” I can’t say how accurate the translation was but I felt a special kind of meaning in the phrase. Hearing professionals use words like these that were not evasive or conditional of the future seemed foreign, but completely genuine. I admired our hosts even more for being so clear and stark about how strong and pure their intentions are for the future. In their speeches I became completely convinced of that the way that our hosts viewed and valued Trinity was not just based out of some kind of personal benefit but our hosts actually are passionate about education. They are passionate about both our culture and benefiting from each other. They are passionate about building relationships, making friendships, and working with those friendships to better the world, and students in China as well as Canada.

After the signing ceremony we performed out repertoire at the performing center at Caifiedian. After our set we watched the following performances that included some gorgeous umbrella dancing, and some solos and love ballads. With every performance we watched their was a great understanding of what Chinese artist and vocalist perform and the stylistic choices that they make. With every day the choir and myself are learning more about the expectations and preferences of the culture and how that effects the society here in China. We find new opportunities to learn about the differences in the lifestyle here but we also learn how to connect on the the similarities. Today I saw that in the signing ceremony and the started passion for furthering education on each side of the globe.