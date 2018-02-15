In photos: How Asia celebrated Valentine’s Day

A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India February 14, 2018. Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

LOVE was in the air across Asia on Wednesday for Valentine’s Day, with mass weddings, public celebrations, lots of consumerism and even some protests to mark the occasion.

While Valentine’s Day is not native to the continent, millions of Asians wholeheartedly embrace the romantic holiday as their own.

Valentine’s Day was originally a Western Christian holiday to remember the martyred Saint Valentine, who is said to have ministered for persecuted Christians under the Roman Empire and who performed weddings for soldiers who were barred from wedlock.

That hasn’t stopped Buddhist-majority Thailand from enjoying the day, however. Thais were out in force in Bangkok on Wednesday celebrating love.

In a country where the birth rate is declining, Thai health officials handed out folic acid and iron pills in pink boxes at six locations to entice couples to prepare for pregnancy.

The pills came with leaflets explaining how to be healthy in order to conceive.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thailand “does Valentine’s like nowhere else.”

But people across Hindu-majority India also got into the spirit, with malls, flower sellers and artisans cashing in on the big day.

Some Indians in Kolkata used the day to hold a mass wedding. A whopping 160 couples tied the knot during a ceremony organised by a local non-profit organisation, reported The Hindu.

But not all were feeling the love. Some conservative Hindus took issue with the Western holiday, marrying a donkey and dog in protest.

In neighbouring Muslim-dominated Pakistan, many vendors also sought the rupees of romantics.

Of course over in Australia it was celebrated too.

Though not nearly as enthusiastically, it seems, as in the Philippines.

Valentine’s this year happened to fall on Ash Wednesday, which in Asia’s largest Catholic-majority country is a big deal.

The government continued an ongoing tradition of supporting mass weddings for low income people.

Thousands of Filipina nuns and students used it as an opportunity to protest violence against women.

For those without a date, a Manila rescue centre played cupid by putting on candle-lit dinners to try to match homeless mutts with dog lovers.

Visitors took selfies, hugged and fed treats to newfound furry friends rescued from loveless homes, some missing a leg or even a snout.

Each date included a decorated table for two and cost just $6 to help fund a shelter run by the aptly named PAWS, or Philippine Animal Welfare Society.

