China’s largest Lunar New Year TV show marred by racist blackface

45 Social Buzz

A GROUP of netizens have slammed China’s biggest Lunar New Year TV show over its apparent racial overtones during a comedy skit that featured a Chinese actress in a blackface with exaggerated buttocks.

The comedy sketch used make-up to lampoon those of African descent, a practice known as blackface, which is considered highly offensive.

ugh the sketch on Africa during the @CCTV Spring Festival Gala (possibly the most watched show in the world) was cringeworthy at best, completely racist at worst. It's Africa, so bring out tribal dancers & animals? And was that a Chinese woman in blackface with a fake posterior? — Parthepan (@KTParthepan) February 15, 2018

The variety show, which aired on state media CCTV on Thursday, is one of the biggest TV shows in the world with an audience of up to 800,000 viewers, according to the BBC.

At the start of the skit, a group of African dancers in “tribal” attire and people dressed up as safari animals like zebras, giraffes, lions and antelopes.

seemed the authority BANNED discussions on Chinese spring gala program involved racism.

A Chinese in guise of blackface shouting “I love China”;an African artist as a monkey.

Till now all the discussions about it on weibo&zhihu(both are famous social media) had been deleted. pic.twitter.com/pQU5akdwcx — FRANXX (@StanIsAGoodName) February 15, 2018

This was followed by an appearance by a group of black women who were the staff of the new Chinese-built Kenyan fast train. The sketch was set against the backdrop of people working on the Nairobi-Mombasa railway project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAypU093wtY Video can’t be loaded: [2018央视春晚]小品《同喜同乐》 表演：郑恺 娄乃鸣 大兵等 | CCTV春晚 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAypU093wtY)

According to the South China Morning Post, the skit was apparently intended to celebrate China’s relationship with African countries.

Another comedy skit showed a young black woman asks a Chinese man to pose as her husband when meeting her mother. This caused outrage among netizens.

SEE ALSO: China: Racist museum exhibit shows black people alongside animals

The young woman is played by a black actress, but her mother appears to be an Asian in blackface make-up. The mother also donned a traditional outfit complete with large fake buttocks, the BBC report said.

CCTV’s racist show during Spring Gala shook me and made me so ashamed of China and my people. They literally had blackface on stage, had an African actor to play a monkey and a African actress yelling “I love China!” Racism is global y’all… — Huizit (@iamHuizit) February 16, 2018

My first Chinese New Year watching the annual CCTV spring gala and they trot out a Chinese lady in blackface, exaggerated proportions and everything, with a pet "monkey" (played by a man from Cote D'Ivoire), shouting "I love China!" – I can't even pic.twitter.com/n3J1YsRhmy — Krish Raghav (@krishraghav) February 15, 2018

The Asian actress walked on the set with a fruit plate accompanied by what is said to be a black actor in a monkey suit carrying a basket on his back.

Towards the end of the skit, the Chinese actress says China has done so much for Africa, shouting: “I love Chinese people! I love China!”

In recent years, China has poured in investment into many African countries.