YouTube drops Logan Paul from platform after Japan ‘suicide forest’ video

Actor Logan Paul arrives at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Aug 13, 2017. Source: Reuters

YOUTUBE cut ties with popular American vlogger Logan Paul on Wednesday, removing him from its Google Preferred platform and suspending future projects with him after Paul posted a video on the platform of a suicide victim in Japan.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred. Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new Originals are on hold,” Alphabet Inc’s YouTube, said in a statement.

Google Preferred features YouTube’s most popular content in packages for sale to advertisers. Paul, 22, is one of YouTube’s top content creators, regularly drawing millions of views from his mainly youth-orientated audience.

Paul also had projects in the works with YouTube’s premium subscription service, YouTube Red, and appeared on the platform’s web series Foursome.

Representatives for Paul did not immediately return requests from Reuters for comment.

Paul apologised in a YouTube video titled “So Sorry” last week for posting the video that showed him and his friends laughing about the body they filmed hanging on a tree in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

Paul said he had made a “huge mistake” and was ashamed of himself. He deleted the video after it caused a social media backlash.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” Paul said in the video.

YouTube in an open letter on Tuesday said it was “upset by the video that was shared last week,” saying that “suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views.”

A volunteer at Japan’s Aokigahara forest, the location of Paul’s video notoriously known as the country’s prime location for suicides, joined the chorus of critics to slam Paul for uploading the video.

“I just think it was very wrong. Even though I heard he apologised and said it was a coping mechanism you don’t do that. Somebody has just died.”

The company said Paul’s video violated its guidelines and it was “looking at further consequences.”

Paul has not posted any videos in the past week, saying he was “taking time to reflect.”

Paul’s channel, Logan Paul Vlogs, which has more than 15 million subscribers, is still active on YouTube and advertisers can still choose to advertise on his videos, or they can opt out.

Additional reporting by Reuters