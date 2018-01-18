Yabba dabba doo! Malaysian sultan gifted real-life Flintstones car

A vehicle replicating the Flintstones car given to Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor by Pahang's Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is seen in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, January 17, 2018. Source: Reuters

14 Social Buzz

KNOWN for his collection of exotic cars, a Malaysian sultan was this week gifted his very own “prehistoric” cartoon car, but he won’t be getting blisters on his feet driving it around.

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was given a working replica of the car from the 1960s cartoon The Flintstones by a fellow royal from Pahang state, according to a post on the Johor sultan’s official Facebook page on Monday.

But the unlike the original “footmobile”, which Fred Flintstone had to power with his feet, the sultan’s car comes with its own engine.

The Flintstones, produced by Hanna-Barbera, and set in the Stone Age, is Sultan Ibrahim’s favourite cartoon, the post said.

“And, just in case it rains, the car comes complete with a makeshift cloth ‘roof’ with a cut-out back screen in lieu of an actual rear window.”

According to The Star, the vehicle was presented to the Sultan by the Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s official representative, at Pasir Pelangi palace in Johor Baru.

Malaysia has nine sultans, who reign ceremonially in their own states as well as take turns every five years to serve as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the country’s head of state.

Additional reporting by Reuters