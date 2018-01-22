Women’s March goes global: Here are the best signs from a weekend of protests

People participate in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 20, 2018. Source: Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

IN cities across the globe, women came out in force to have their voices heard on a whole raft of issues from reproductive rights, the #MeToo movement, immigration, and racial and gender equality.

The marches marked the one-year anniversary of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration; a moment many consider the catalyst that prompted the current women-led uprising.

Austin, TX broke the record for largest gathering in Texas history. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/0RHx6s3fGz — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 20, 2018



Following accusations of sexual misconduct during the 2016 election campaign and his perceived sexism during debates and interviews, Trump’s election victory came as a major blow to the feminist community. The 2017 Women’s March that happened the day after the inauguration ceremony became the largest single-day protest in US history.

One year on and women the world over showed no signs of being silenced. In Asia Pacific, both men and women marched in the streets of Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne, Sydney, Beijing, Auckland and Kolkata, India.

Photo from the #WomensMarch (only one I can find) held in #Kolkata earlier today. Credits: AP Photo/Bikas Das pic.twitter.com/wl83QMYo8H — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) January 21, 2017

With them, the protestors brought placards and signs that reflected the messages and sentiment of the movement. Some were moving, some political, and some just downright hilarious. Here are just some of our favourites: