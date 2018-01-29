Tourists arrested in Cambodia for ‘pornographic’ dancing

15 Social Buzz

AN alcohol fuelled pub crawl has landed 10 western tourists in jail in Cambodia after pictures of a lewd party game were deemed “pornographic” by national police.

Cambodian prosecutors charged the 10 foreigners Sunday with producing “pornographic pictures and materials” after they were arrested at a party in Siem Reap, near the country’s famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

Cambodian police released images online that appeared to show clothed and laughing tourists imitating sexual positions.

Police said they raided a rented villa Thursday where the foreigners were taking part in what organisers called a pub crawl. While almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released. The 10 arrested are five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands. Those charged could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

According to The Guardian, Duong Thavry, the head of the anti-human trafficking and juvenile protection department in Siem Reap, said: “We cracked down on them because they committed activities that are against our culture.”

Speaking to the Press Association under condition of anonymity, one of the prisoners said they did not know why they were being held

“Honestly, it was really confusing. Everyone was confused. They raided, rounded us up – there were about 80 to 100 people at this party. Some of them were tourists. There were about 30 of them [police officers],” the prisoner said.

The group believed police were cracking down on foreign tourists and expats wearing bikinis in public, and expat-run pub crawls in Siem Reap.

“We’re innocent,” said the prisoner. “We don’t know why we’ve been arrested, we’re getting different stories from different people.”

In recent years, authorities in Cambodia have clamped down on visitors posting revealing images of themselves at temple sites. Tourists showing cleavage or wearing skimpy clothes have been banned from the Angkor temple complex since August 2016.

In 2015, several tourists were arrested for taking naked photographs at the complex. They received suspended sentences and were expelled from Cambodia.