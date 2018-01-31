Super Blue Blood Moon: Tips on where to catch this once in a lifetime event in India

A rare celestial phenomenon when a super moon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse will take place at the same time in the early morning hours of Jan 31st. Source: John David Mercer-USA TODAY via Reuters

SKYWATCHERS are in for a treat today (Jan 31) as a rare phenomenon is about to mesmerize them.

The Super Blue Blood Moon, literally a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, is about to take place. A combination of three astronomical phenomena, the last time it occurred was in March 1866 – that’s 152 years ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrydklNpcFI Video can’t be loaded: Jan. 31, 2018 Super Blue Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrydklNpcFI)

To put it simply, a Blue Moon is when two full moons happen in the same calendar month; a lunar eclipse is when the moon passes into Earth’s shadow; and a supermoon occurs when a full moon is at the nearest position to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger than normal.

While large parts of South America, Africa, and west Europe will not see the lunar eclipse as the activity takes place during daylight hours, certain parts of Asia will be able to witness the Super Blue Blood Moon – provided the weather permits.

In India, the penumbral eclipse – when the moon is immersed in the outer shadow of the earth – starts at 4:21pm. The majority of the country will see the lunar eclipse from 4:21pm to 5:18pm.

Lunar eclipses are best seen through the naked eye and the ideal locations to observe the Super Blue Blood Moon are coastal areas facing the sea, hilltops or highlands, on top of tall buildings, open spaces, or anywhere with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the sky. Luckily for the millions of people in India, there are several amazing spots to do just that.

Dharamsala is home to the Dalai Lama and also the amazing Triund Hull where people can go to witness the Super Blue Blood Moon. The spectacle can also be observed from anywhere with gorgeous night sky views such as Tosh in Himachal Pradesh and the village of Vangani in Maharashtra.

Ladakh, the beautiful mountainous region in the northeast state of Jammu and Kashmir, is breathtaking as it is. But for the Super Blue Blood Moon, Nubra Valley in Ladakh is where curious stargazers would want to be. In the heart of the southern Indian peninsula, places like Coorg and Ooty can provide front-row seat views of the spectacular lunar show.

Mandarmani, a seaside resort village near Kolkata in the state of West Bengal too is a nice, beachy spot.

NASA will offer a live stream of the full eclipse on its website from 4pm onwards.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Travel Wire Asia.