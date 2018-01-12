Netizens in tropical Malaysia, Singapore embrace ‘winter’ weather

10 Social Buzz

MALAYSIA and Singapore have been hit by a cold spell on Thursday and Friday but despite warnings by meteorologists of a monsoon surge affecting the South China Sea, netizens have taken to social media to express their delight at the chillier-than-usual weather.

Typically, the temperatures in the tropical countries peak between 27 and 33 degrees Celcius in the afternoons, but thermometer readings showed them averaging 22 degrees Celcius in many parts of the region amid persistent showers.

Dear Singapore Weather, tomorrow please be sunny and don’t rain. Winter clothes need to dry. Thank you. — mrbrown (@mrbrown) January 11, 2018

Guess the weather in Singapore now is the closest we can get to Winter. ☔❄ — Jeremy Jayy (@RockaBoyJayy) January 11, 2018

Isit me or singapore weather is extra cold tonight gosh — dopplegänger (@slrrauh) January 10, 2018

Singapore's weather is either an apocalyptic monsoon downpour or blazing hot ball of fire there’s no in between, really. — omo (@29O97) January 12, 2018

Data from the Meteorological Service Singapore at about 7 am on Friday said temperatures in Ang Mo Kio and Pulau Ubin dipped below 22 degrees Celsius, while other parts of Singapore also experienced temperatures of below 23 degrees Celsius, Channel News Asia reported.

On Wednesday, the NEA forecast said the monsoon surge will persist over the next few days. The windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rain, at times with thunder, are expected over the city-state.

Dear Malaysia, I love this kind of temperature and weather. Can everyday be like this? — Uzair Jasmin (@UzairJasmin) January 12, 2018

It feels like Malaysia is having spring season right now with thid chilly temperature just minus the flowers — Miss (@amalinrosly) January 12, 2018

Most of the snaps I received today consists of my friends putting the temperature and saying how nice the weather is back in Malaysia lmao — Angie Felicity (@angieJS97) January 12, 2018

apparently the highest temperature predicted for today is 27 degrees which is still pretty low for malaysia and i want to Scream — moonchild (@joonskafka) January 12, 2018

It's 23°C right now and I googled "What's the lowest recorded temperature in Malaysia?". The answer is 7.8°C which was recorded in Cameron Highlands in February 1978. https://t.co/IGyUFQ3tHS — Shaheir Jibin (@shaheirdesudesu) January 11, 2018

This is historical.

Never been in Malaysia with this temperature. https://t.co/4aZgrQiKnV — pssssst!🌬 (@an_btrsyzmn) January 11, 2018

The normal temperature in Malaysia is usually from 28-33 degree, this is really a rare thing. — little bald head. (@INTXN_8) January 11, 2018

According to The Star, many Malaysians expressed shock at the cool whether or how much they loved it, with some even joking that it was a sign that “Winter is coming”, referring to the popular fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones”.

“The weather in Malaysia is actually cold. Let me repeat — THE WEATHER IN MALAYSIA IS ACTUALLY COLD. This literally does not happen all the time living in a tropical climate,” a user @mabeses wrote, as highlighted by The Star.

The unusual weather had also inspired Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s tweet.

“Wah it’s really cold in Malaysia today, like Jeddah! Alhamdulillah back home safe,” Najib said in the microblogging site upon his return from an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), however, was quick to pour cold water on the ‘winter’ predictions, saying the current phenomenon is linked to the north-east monsoon affecting the east coast of the peninsula.

“The rainy season in the area is pushing the north-eastern wind and the clouds to the west, a MetMalaysia spokesman was quoted as saying.

“That is why we have seen less sun these past few days and the temperature has not risen,”

The spokesperson added the temperatures were expected to return to normal on Sunday.

“We can expect to see more sun from Sunday onwards,” he said.