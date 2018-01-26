‘Celebration of genocide’: Marches across Australia to mark ‘Invasion Day’

Members of Koomurri Aboriginal Dance Troupe participate in a traditional Australian Aboriginal smoking ceremony as part of celebrations for Australia Day, which marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788, in central Sydney, Australia, January 26, 2018. Source: Reuters/Steven Saphore

THOUSANDS of people in major cities across Australia marched on Friday in support of indigenous rights and to call for the date of the official national day to be changed.

Several hundred people gathered on the steps of Parliament House in Adelaide this morning to mark ‘Australia Day’, reported SBS News. Thousands also marched in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

HUGE crowds in Melbourne’s Spring Street ahead of the march to Federation Square. pic.twitter.com/F5BXWTMRjR — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) January 26, 2018



The Melbourne rally is the largest of those held around the country on 26 January and is expected to attract more than 30,000 people.



The date of the official national day has long been a contentious issue in the country. It traditionally marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the first fleet of British ships into what is now the state of New South Wales.

However, the indigenous community say it is a reminder of the atrocities inflicted on their ancestors at the hands of the British, and have dubbed it ‘Invasion Day’.

It’s a difficult thing to be so proud of our country and yet so ashamed at the same time. It’s something we need to resolve as a people. Today is the day to spend some time reflecting on what we have, how we got it, and who suffered in the process. We are better than this.. pic.twitter.com/XAEyHNFrYh — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) January 26, 2018



“2018 marks 230 years of Indigenous resistance against colonisation,” organisers Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance said. “It marks 80 years of protest against the celebration of genocide by the rest of this country. We march to recognise the ongoing struggle of our people and call on this country to rectify the wrongs, teach the truths and finally make amends.”

Protests have already begun with a Melbourne statue of Captain Cook daubed in pink paint and the words “No Pride” on Thursday.

There has been increasing pressure to change the date of the national holiday out of respect for aboriginal communities. Opinion has slowly been changing on the issue and a recent poll by the Australia Institute showed that 56 percent of Australians don’t mind when the national holiday is held, so long as they have one. Forty-nine percent said it should not be held on a day that is offensive to Indigenous Australians, and only 23 percent chose 26 January as the best day.

We stand in solidarity with First Nations people as they call to change the date, in their fight for recognition, for a treaty, for justice and equality #InvasionDay2018 pic.twitter.com/SRgoDFTp2C — GetUp! (@GetUp) January 26, 2018



Aboriginal elder Tauto Sansbury told the crowds in Adelaide that recognising the hurt caused by celebrating on the day the first fleet arrived must be the start of a wider conversation.

“People have said there’s other issues to deal with, well no there’s not,” he said.

“This is the first one that breaks down the barriers. Then we can move onto all of the other things that are not right for Aboriginal people.”