Malala Fund partners with Apple to send 100,000 girls to school

AT least 100,000 girls stand to benefit from tech giant Apple’s sponsorship of the education non-profit headed up by Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

It was announced on Sunday that Apple would become the first Laureate partner of the Malala Fund, which advocates for the right of every girl to attend 12 years of quality education. Apple will provide the organisation assistance on technology, curriculum and research into policy changes towards achieving its goals.

I am grateful to my friend Tim and @Apple for investing in our dream of a world where every girl can choose her own future. Together we will support the incredible girls we met in Beirut and millions like them around the world. https://t.co/nMm8aOuQVy — Malala (@Malala) January 22, 2018

“My dream is for every girl to choose her own future,” said 20-year-old Oxford University student Malala in a statement.

“Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world. I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear,” she said.

With the support of Apple, Malala Fund aims to double the number of grants provided by its Gulmakai Network, which invests in the work of education activists across 10 developing countries including Afghanistan, Lebanon, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Funding programmes are slated to be extended to India and Latin America, with the initial goal of providing secondary educational opportunities to more than 100,000 students.

“We believe that education is a great equalising force, and we share Malala Fund’s commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Malala is a courageous advocate for equality. She’s one of the most inspiring figures of our time, and we are honoured to help her extend the important work she is doing to empower girls around the world,” he said.

Malala rose to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the regime to deny women education in Pakistan.

The Malala Fund was founded in 2013 by Malala and her father Ziauddin, who now live in the UK.

