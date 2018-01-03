Lindsay Lohan says she’s bitten by snake while hiking in Thailand

Lohan assured her fans that she was not severely harmed. Source: Shutterstock.

HOLYWOOD actress Lindsay Lohan recently claimed she was bitten by a snake while vacationing in Thailand.

Last Thursday, the 31-year-old actress took to picture sharing site Instagram to show a picture of her snakebite wounds.

In the first video post, Lindsay showed her social media followers the view from her location in Phuket, Thailand, according to entertainment news site E! News.

“I love this, it’s so beautiful, amazing place…aside from my snake bite,” she said.

In the following video, Lindsay shared an image of the wound, saying “Hi! I’m still in Phuket in Thailand, it’s beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day.”

Lindsay, however, did not mention the species of snake that attacked her.

Fortunately for the actress, the wound was superficial and she assured her fans that she was not severely harmed.

“The positive side of it is, I’m OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao,” Lindsay said in another video.

“Actually, my shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy so God bless.”

The actress, who spent the Christmas holiday in Thailand, had previously shared a video on Instagram of the view from her hotel on Christmas Eve.