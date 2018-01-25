‘Let’s make Malaysia cool again’: Events industry fights back against cancellations

174 Social Buzz

ANY music lover in Malaysia can’t help but be aware of the spate of protests and last-minute cancellations that have plagued the events industry in recent years.

At the eleventh hour, major festivals and concerts have too often fallen victim to partisan fearmongering and political point scoring, organisers say. This leaves the event organisers to foot the bill, the artists discouraged to return to Malaysia, and the fans bitterly disappointed.

But one group is saying “Enough is Enough” and pledging to fight back against the extremist groups and political hardliners who seek to end live entertainment in the country.

“We are here to defend our belief that music is what brings us together… We are taking a stand against the cruel groups that aim to bring us down and offend us with their spiteful remarks and hatred of what we do,” said Matthew Dason, general manager of local events organiser, Livescape Group. “We are taking a stand against those who aim to hurt us with their negativity and their malicious words.”

Dason is a member of the ALIFE organisation, a non-profit body that acts as the guardian and the voice of the events and entertainment industry in Malaysia. Their “Enough is Enough” campaign is calling for action on the issues that have caused so much disruption in the Malaysian scene.

Standing for Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association, the group fights for and protects the rights of the many stakeholders involved in putting together events. And, after a swathe of recent cancellations, the need for such a group has become paramount says group president, Para Rajagopal.

“If we keep quiet, they will just keep stamping on us and creating more negativity for our industry. So now we are going to tell our side of the story,” Para told Asian Correspondent.

The last few years have been particularly turbulent for the industry as the rising politicisation of Islam in Malaysia has allowed fundamental religious voices their time in the spotlight. Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling party has been accused of courting more hardline viewpoints, as they are eager to secure the religious vote in the upcoming election.

“Before you just had to deal with the authorities, they will tell you what they won’t approve and what you need to work on,” said Para. “But now you can’t even get that far because they have already prejudged you due to the Islamic hardliner groups.”

Groups such as the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) Youth and individual activists have made a point of raising protests and spreading propaganda against festivals and events they deem “un-Islamic” and that they feel “corrupts Malay youth.”

One man in particular, activist Eddy Casmady has been credited with single-handedly taking down several major national and international events. He launched a campaign against the KL Urban Music and Art Festival which ultimately resulted in them getting their permit revoked. More recently, the Forever Summer Beach Festival also fell victim to his efforts one day before it was due to take place. At the time, organisers said “complaints and pressure from political parties and other relevant organizations” had caused authorities to pull their support.

And that’s just a handful of examples. Beyoncé cancelled her 2009 a concert due to restrictions on dancing and revealing outfits. Permits for Kesha’s 2013 concert were revoked after it was deemed her performance would “hurt cultural and religious sensitivities.” And Selena Gomez faced protests outside the venue after PAS Youth labelled “too sexy” for Malaysia.

All of this, says Para, risks destroying a lucrative and integral part of Malaysia’s financial and cultural economy.

According to the Recording Industry Association of Malaysia, the industry generated over RM13 billion (US$3.3 billion) per year between 2011 and 2015, and sustains over 80,000 jobs. Major events and festivals also gave a significant boost to the tourism industry with over 100,000 festival and concert goers coming from overseas and spending almost RM600 million in the country in 2016.

It is not just those business directly linked to the events that benefit. Everyone from hotels near the festival ground, to local eateries rely on big events to bring customers to otherwise quiet areas, says Brand and Marketing Director at Digital Aid, and stand-up comedian, Andrew Netto.

“Small hotels out in Sepang (outskirts of Kuala Lumpur) where we did a lot of events, these places were full when we ran two or three-day festivals,” Netto said. “Now these places suffer as well. I hope the authorities see how far this goes beyond just the cancellation of a concert.”

But the potential for businesses, the economy and culture are all under threat as continued cancellations are making international organisers wary of including Malaysia in their itinerary.

Believing that the industry is “crucial to our country’s current position in the world,” ALIFE have presented a proposal to the government to streamline the convoluted approval process, which is currently susceptible to exploitation from people wanting to disrupt their cause. They also call on all parties, ministries, police and security forces to work hand in hand for the furthering of safe and successful events in Malaysia.

To quote Andrew Netto: “Let’s make Malaysia cool again.”