Kim Jong Un has ‘nuclear button’ on desk, but open to talks with South Korea

NORTH KOREA’S supreme leader Kim Jong Un on Monday warned the United States that he has a “nuclear button” on his desk ready for use if his country was under threat, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.

After a year dominated by fiery rhetoric and escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, Kim used his televised New Year’s Day speech to call for lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula and improved ties with the South.

“When it comes to North-South relations, we should lower the military tensions on the Korean Peninsula to create a peaceful environment,” Kim said. “Both the North and the South should make efforts.”

Kim said he will consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics Games to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

“North Korea’s participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to show unity of the people and we wish the Games will be a success. Officials from the two Koreas may urgently meet to discuss the possibility,” Kim said.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has said North Korea’s participation will ensure safety of the Pyeongchang Olympics and proposed last month that Seoul and Washington postpone large military drills that the North denounces as a rehearsal for war until after the Games.

A spokesperson for Moon’s office said they were still reviewing Kim’s New Year’s Day speech.

Rather than encouraging US measures that “threaten the security and peace of the Korean peninsula,” Seoul should instead respond to overtures from the North, Kim said.

North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September in defiance of international warnings and sanctions, raising fears of a new conflict on the Korean peninsula.

After testing what Pyongyang said was its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), capable of delivering a warhead to anywhere in the continental United States, at the end of November, Kim declared his nuclear force complete.

He continued that theme in his New Year’s address, announcing that North Korea would focus on “mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment” in the coming year.

This, Kim said, made it impossible for the United States to start a war against North Korea.

“The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat,” he said, while emphasising that “these weapons will be used only if our security is threatened.”

On Sunday, former US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen suggested that North Korea and the US have moved closer to a nuclear war.

Mullen, a retired Navy admiral, told ABC News‘ “This Week.”

“We’re actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we’ve ever been,”

“I don’t see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular point.”

Asked by reporters to comment on Kim’s speech, US President Donald Trump simply said “we’ll see, we’ll see”, as he walked into New Year’s eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, his elite resort in Florida.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kim’s New Year’s address.

