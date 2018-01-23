China’s ‘ice flower boy’ sensation gets a visit to Beijing

Wang Fuman said he was impressed by the availability of heating in the capital and the milder-than-home temperature. Source: Shutterstock

THE Chinese boy who became an overnight star after a photo of his frost-covered head went viral on social media was given a chance to enjoy the more moderate weather in Beijing during a three-day visit to the capital.

The photo of 8-year-old Wang Fuman, whose hair became covered in thick frost after walking some 4 kilometres in freezing temperatures to attend school, had spurred a deluge of donations from well-wishers from all across the mainland last week. Over the weekend, the poverty-stricken boy was given an all-expense paid trip to Beijing.

The image, which revealed the story of the poverty-stricken third-grader who lived with his older sister and ailing grandmother, reached millions across the country, moving a great number of them to raise some CNY100,000 (US$15,354) for his school.

On Saturday, the boy his older sister Wang Fumei, 10, and his father Wang Gangkui began their tour around Beijing, which was partly sponsored by a Communist Party propaganda website, according to the South China Morning Post.

Throughout the three-hour flight from the Yunnan province where he lives, Fuman spent most of the time looking out the window. This was his first time on board a flight.

“I have never left home before, this is my first long journey.”

"I have never left home before, this is my first long journey."

Fuman also said he was impressed by the availability of heating in the capital and the milder-than-home temperature.

“It’s very cold at home, but very warm in Beijing. At home, we have to burn charcoal at night for warmth. In Beijing, the rooms are so warm – I only need to wear one layer of clothing. This is the first time I’ve come across heating, it really is a miracle,” he said.

“I want to see how children in Beijing go to school, and whether they need to walk a long way every day.”

The photo of Fuman, who came to be known as the “ice flower boy”, was taken after an hour-long walk from his home to school in sub-zero temperatures in rural Ludian county and had spread like wildfire on popular social network WeChat.

Wang Fuman, better known on the internet as "#SnowflakeBoy", visited Beijing with his father and his sister at the invitation of two media organizations on Sunday.

His single father, who works in a bigger city to support the family, has also been offered a job so that he can be closer to his children.

Fumkan’s story highlighted the plight of millions of China’s “left-behind” children, the sons and daughters of parents forced to work in other cities, leaving them in poor villages in order to earn a living.