7 airlines from Asia Pacific named among world’s safest

ASIAN airlines aren’t always closely associated with safety.

The case of MH370 in Malaysia dented confidence in that country’s flag carrier, while commercial and military planes too regularly have accidents across the region.

According to the latest rankings from AirlineRatings.com, however, seven out of the top 20 airlines for safety in the world are those from the Asia Pacific.

Those included in the Top 20 Safest Airlines for 2018 are “standouts” who are “at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft”, said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.

Those in the Top 20 from the region were: Air New Zealand (New Zealand), All Nippon Airways (Japan), Cathay Pacific Airways (Hong Kong), Japan Airlines (Japan), Qantas (Australia), Singapore Airlines (Singapore), and Virgin Australia (Australia).

“Australia’s Qantas has been recognised by the British Advertising Standards Association in a test case as the world’s most experienced airline,” Thomas said.

“Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era.”

The Top 20 took into consideration safety factors including airlines’ fleet age, crash and serious incident records, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and industry associations, and government audits.

Other airlines named in the list were: Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System and Virgin Atlantic.

AirlineRatings.com also named HK Express and Jetstar Australia among the high performers in the top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2018.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems. And it is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one,” Thomas said.

The site also released its lowest ranked (one-star) airlines, four of which were Nepalese: Buddha Air, Nepal Airlines, Tara Air and Yeti Airlines.

Indonesian carrier Trigana Air Service was also named among the lowest ranked.